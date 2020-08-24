Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Resume 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot Soon, Director Radha Shares Details

Writer-director Radha Krishna Kumar, on Saturday, August 22, shared that his forthcoming movie Radhe Shyam's shooting will commence in the second week of September. The film's shooting will reportedly resume in Hyderabad, where the makers have erected a massive set. Sharing the update on Radhe Shyam's release, Radha Krishna Kumar wrote: "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam." (sic)

Check out the post here:

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

All details about Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in the medieval times. The first two schedules of the film were shot in exotic locations of Europe. Reportedly, the third schedule will be shot in Hyderabad. Recently, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first look from the upcomer was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Radhe Shyam also features actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedker, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. The movie has Prabhas essaying the role of a fortune teller, and Pooja Hegde plays the role of princess. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Praseedha Uppalapati under their respective production banners.

What's next for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde?

Prabhas will be next seen in Mahanati (2018) fame Nag Ashwin's untitled film. The movie, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead is reported to be a science-fiction. A few months ago, Nag Ashwin, in a tweet, revealed the movie would go on floors by the end of this year and would hit the marquee next year.

Shoot year end lo start...maybe 2021 end lo release...too early to say anything else, expect a big thanks to prabhas garu...kontha mandi pan-india film antunnaru...adi tappu...pan-india eppudo kottesaaru...idi pan-world darlings :)) #PrabhasNagAshwin https://t.co/9KnLQqbVgm — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is currently in post-production. The Pooja Hegde starrer will release in Pongal 2021. Besides the upcomer, Pooja also has Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

