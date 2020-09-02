'PSPK 27' First Look Unveiled By Director Krish Online, Says 'Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan'

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, director Krish Jagarlamudi, who last helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, announced his next project by unveiling the first look of the upcoming film. The forthcoming film tentatively titled- PSPK 27 will star actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Sharing the PSPK 27 first look online, Krish Jagarlamudi wrote: "@PawanKalyan Garu, fifteen days of #PSPK 27 shooting has been a great memory for everyone. Eternal success for the film is visible. This is because of you, your encouragement, your kindness." (sic) Interestingly, PSPK 27 first look was released as a surprise for Pawan Kalyan fans on the actor's birthday.

Check out PSPK 27 first look:

(Source: Krish Jagarlamudi Twitter)

All details about PSPK 27

PSPK 27, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is rumoured to be a historical drama. According to various media reports, the makers of PSPK 27 have approached Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal to essay prominent roles in the historical drama.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and produced by AM Rathnam under his production banner. The movie's cinematography will be handled by Gnanashekar V.S., and music will be composed by MM Keeravani. The film is currently in production, and will soon hit the screens.

Vakeel Saab motion poster released on Pawan Kalyan's birthday

On Wednesday, September 2, makers of the forthcoming movie Vakeel Saab released the motion poster of the film. Sharing Vakeel Saab's motion poster online, the producers wrote, "Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!! Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster". (sic) Here's the motion poster of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Check out.

Vakeel Saab's motion poster crossed 7 lakh views a few hours after its release. The motion poster has managed to impress the moviegoers, who are raving about Pawan Kalyan's look. Interestingly, a few social media users also wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday while commenting on the motion poster.

The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). The movie is directed by MCA (2017) fame Venu Sriram, and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banners. The film's release has been indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

