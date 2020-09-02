Pawan Kalyan's Birthday: Ram Charan Wishes 'most Authentic & Honest Influence' In His Life

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan ringed in his 49th birthday on September 2, and scores of his friends from the industry were quick enough to pour in their love and blessings on the special day. The actor and director received a beautiful set of wishes from Telugu actor Ram Charan on Instagram. The actor shared a poster of Pawan while penning his adorable birthday wishes along. In the caption, Ram called Pawan as the most “authentic & honest influence” in his life.

Ram Charan's birthday wishes for Pawan Kalyan

Further, Ram Charan praised the actor and wrote that his works have always inspired, motivated, encouraged, and empowered the former to become the best version of himself as an actor. Several fans of the actor also extended their special wishes for the birthday boy. Oe of the users thanked Ram Charan for sharing his wishes and wrote that Pawan is a “gem of a person.” Another user wished Pawan Kalyan and wrote, “Jai power star” while a third user extended his wishes and wrote that he is eagerly waiting for the release of his next much-awaited film RRR. A fourth user chimed in and wrote that none of his fans can thank Pawan Kalyan for his iconic films.

Apart from Ram Charan, several celebrities of the South Indian film industry also penned heartfelt wishes for the 'Power Star'. From Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, here's a list of celebrities who wished Pawan Kalyan on his 49th birthday. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note for his younger sibling on his special day. Chiranjeevi took to twitter to share an adorable photograph of the brother-duo hugging each other to wish the JanaSena chief a 'Happy Birthday'. Pawan Kalyan's Tollywood contemporary Mahesh Babu also shared a sweet birthday post on Twitter. Sharing a throwback photograph with his Jalsa co-star, Mahesh wished that Kalyan continues to always inspire a change with his 'kindness and humility'

Meanwhile, sometime back, Pawan Kalyan, on August 2, offered financial help to the families of his fans who died of electrocution on September 1 in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan has ordered his political party (Janasena) officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased fans. The actor released an official statement on his political party's social media handle.

