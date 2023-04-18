Pawan Kalyan Begins Shooting For OG In Mumbai With Director Sujeeth

Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated film OG has gone on the floors. Telugu star Pawan Kalyan joined the rest of the OG crew in Mumbai. DVV Entertainment took to their Twitter handle to share that Pawan Kalyan has begun filming for OG on Tuesday. A photo of the Vakeel Saab star from the set was also shared on social media, which left the fans excited.

The Power Star donned a casual look. His hairstyle was simple, and he kept a light stubble. He wore a black hoodie and completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. The caption of the post shared by DVV Entertainment read, “THE #OG HAS ARRIVED on sets…” coupled with some fire emojis. Pawan Kalyan also interacted with a few crew members on OG sets. Check out the post below.

The teaser for OG

Recently, a concept video of OG was also shared on social media. It featured director Sujeeth going through some props such as a pen, a gun, a grenade as well as bullets. The description of the OG teaser on YouTube read, “Rises in the dawn, Tearing the dust and storm, Roars at the blooded moon, Raging out like shooting gun. FIRESTORM IS COMING.” Check out the short clip below.

About OG film

OG stars Pawan Kalyan, who is popular for his performances in action-packed titles such as Bheemla Nayak (2022), Atharintiki Daaredi (2013), Agnyaathavaasi (2018), Vakeel Saab (2021) and Katamarayudu (2017) and many more. Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas starrer Saaho in 2019, is directing Pawan Kalyan in the new film. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while S Thaman is composing the music for the film.

OG is produced by DVV Entertainment. The details of the project are still under wraps. Pawan Kalyan’s last release was Bheemla Nayak. He is also slated to appear alongside actor Sai Dharam Tej in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab 2 is alsi in the works, director Venu Sriram has confirmed.