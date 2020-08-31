Samantha Akkineni's Movies Directed By Trivikram Srinivas; See Full List Here

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular South Indian actors. She had made her debut with Gautham Menon's Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chevase in 2010. She has won various awards, including the Filmfare awards, for her performances in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress has previously worked with a lot of directors, including Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram Srinivas and Samantha Akkineni have collaborated a few times and their movies have received critical acclaim. Read about their works:

Samantha Annikeni’s movies with Trivikram Srinivas

Attarintiki Daredi

Attarintiki Daredi is a comedy flick directed by Trivikram Srinivas in 2013. The film stars Samantha Akkineni, Pawan Kalyan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Boman Irani and Brahmanandam played the supporting roles.

The plot focuses on Gautham Nanda, a business heir, who promises his grandfather to reunite him with his daughter Sunanda who is Gautham's aunt. Sunanda was expelled from the family years ago for marrying against her father's will. Samantha plays the role of Sashi, one of Sunandha's three daughters. Samantha Akkineni's performance was widely praised by critics and the audience. She received various awards for the same.

Source: Still from Attarintiki Daredi

S/O Satyamurthy

S/O Satyamurthy was one of the most memorable films of Samantha Akkineni with Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Allu Arjun, Upendra, Sneha, Nithya Menen, Adah Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and Ali in major roles.

The film revolves around a son of a billionaire who passes away. The son finds it difficult to protect his father's wealth. He faces lots of difficulties and he becomes the sole earning member of his family.

Source: Still from S/O Satyamurthy

A Aa

A Aa is the third film in which Samantha Akkineni worked with Trivikram Srinivas. The Telugu flick released in 2016. The film is based on the novel Meena written by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Samantha Akkineni stars alongside Nithiin in the lead role.

The movie revolves around Anasuya, a 23-year-old, played by Samantha, and Aanand, played by Nithiin, and their families. Samantha Akkineni received critical acclaim for her role as Anusaya and won a Filmfare award for the same.

Source: Still from A Aa

