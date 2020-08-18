Pawan Kalyan Roped In For Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

The Telugu remake of recent Malayalam super hit movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is in the making. Rumours have it Telugu South superstar, Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lead character in the yet to be titled movie. Read details below

Also Read | 'Power Star' Starring Pawan Kalyan Lookalike Released, RGV Claims 'record-breaking Views'

Pawan Kalyan roped in for the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a Malayalam language, action thriller movie that is written and directed by Sachy. The movie cast Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as the lead characters. The movie will now be remade in the Telugu language and rumours have it that popular actor Pawan Kalyan has been cast to play the lead character in the remake of the movie.

According to a report by Telugu 360, Pawan Kalyan has already agreed to play the part and the shooting for the movie will start on the actor’s birthday, September 20, 2020. Reports from the same leading entertainment daily also suggest that the maker of Tholi Prema and Rang De, Venky Atluri, has been asked to come on board to direct the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

While Haarika Hassine is rumoured to bankroll the remake, movie maker Trivikram will be presenting this particular project. The makers of the movie are apparently having a conversation with the South actor, Vijay Sethupathi, as well to cast him for the other lead character in the movie.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan To Skip Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding In Hyderabad? Read Details Here

According to an Instagram post shared on the page of the original movie, the producer of the movie, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi brought the remake rights in sometime around mid-March 2020. Rumours also suggest that the recently emerged South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and the superstar of Indian cinema, Rana Daggubati will also be starring in the Telugu remake of the movie. But, there has still not been any confirmation on the casting by the makers of the movie. The official announcements for the remake are most likely to be held sometime in September.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Farmhouse To Salman Khan's Posh Villa; A Look At Celebrity-owned Farmhouses

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was a huge box-office hit, and also featured director Ranjith playing the character of Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads in the movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum made over ₹30 crores at the box-office.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP Ahead Of Superstar's 50th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.