Pawan Kalyan's Fans Respond To Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star', Make Films Against Director

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to release his upcoming movie Power Star. Ever since the announcement of the movie, he is facing the flak from South Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan's fans. Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan's fans have accused Ram Gopal Varma of maligning the image of Pawan Kalyan with his upcoming movie Power Star. Pawan's fans are now making films against Ram Gopal Varma. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Pawan Kalyan's fans make films on Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie Power Star is apparently a satire that will show Pawan Kalyan’s unsuccessful stint in politics. However, this movie has not gone down well with Pawan's fans. A group of fans decided to make movies against Ram Gopal Varma. Bigg Boss Telugu fame Nutan Naidu is an avid fan of Pawan Kalyan. He recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a poster of his new movie Parannageevi. The movie has been made against director Ram Gopal Varma. In the poster of the movie, letters R, G, and V are highlighted.

Below the title Parannageevi, the term 'Reckless Genetic Virus' is printed in an apparent dig at Ram Gopal Varma. The poster mentioned, “Watch on Shreyas ET on 25th July 2020 Saturday at 11 am”. Ram Gopal Varma’s Power Star is also releasing on the same day. According to a report, Popular lyricist Jonnnavithula has also announced a film against Ram Gopal Varma. The film is titled as RGV Pathi Roju Gilludu. Reportedly, two more web series' are also being made against Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Power Star

Pawan Kalyan's fans refer to the actor as Power Star. Reportedly, Ram Gopal Varma’s movie only stars look-alikes of several popular personalities from the Telugu film industry and politics. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan’s doppelganger in the lead role and will release on Ram Gopal Varma’s on his own online platform of RGV World Theatre. Here is a look at the Power Star’s trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter

Ram Gopal Varma’s Power Star’s trailer was leaked online on Wednesday before its official release. After the leak, RGV released the trailer online. He recently took to his Twitter handle and said that the trailer is still trending on Youtube. Here is a look at Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter.

Even with POWERfully unbalanced like & dislike ratio due to P k fans , POWERSTAR still made way for YouTube Trending #1 🤪🤪🤪 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/F5s226OFXC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

