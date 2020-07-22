Last Updated:

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Trailer Launched; Generates Mixed Reactions From Audiences

Ram Gopal Varma's Power Star trailer was released recently. The trailer has gone viral, with fans pointing out uncanny resemblance of the film with Pawan Kalyan

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
ram gopal varma

Ram Gopal Varma, who last helmed Naked Nanga Nagnam, released the trailer of his forthcoming movie Power Star on Wednesday, July 22. The four-minute-long trailer of Power Star depicts the story of an actor turned political called Powerstar. Here's how the fans reacted to the Power Star trailer. 

Netizens' reactions to Power Star trailer

Power Star trailer has received mixed reactions from the audiences this far. A section of the audience is criticising Ram Gopal Varma for wrongly portraying Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan's life. They are mercilessly bashing Ram Gopal Varma for the uncanny resemblance between his film's lead character and Kollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. However, Ram Gopal Varma has said in several media interviews that Power Star is not modelled on Pawan Kalyan's life. Whereas, others are calling the trailer of the Ram Gopal Varma-directorial impressive. Here's how audiences are reacting to Power Star trailer: 

Power Star trailer controversy 

Ram Gopal Varma, who recently launched his app and website, had planned to release Power Star trailer as a paid experience for all moviegoers. He had shared the same on his social media, a few days ago, where he revealed that audiences could watch the trailer of Power Star for Rs. 25 on his official app and website- RGV World Theatre. 

Check out the post: 

However, Power Star's trailer was leaked online minutes before its premiere, which forced Ram Gopal Varma to release it on an open online platform. The trailer released on Wednesday crossed more than 4 lakh views in hours after its release. Power Star will release on Ram Gopal Varma's app and website on July 25, 2020. 

 

 

First Published:
