Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Trailer Launched; Generates Mixed Reactions From Audiences

Ram Gopal Varma, who last helmed Naked Nanga Nagnam, released the trailer of his forthcoming movie Power Star on Wednesday, July 22. The four-minute-long trailer of Power Star depicts the story of an actor turned political called Powerstar. Here's how the fans reacted to the Power Star trailer.

Netizens' reactions to Power Star trailer

Power Star trailer has received mixed reactions from the audiences this far. A section of the audience is criticising Ram Gopal Varma for wrongly portraying Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan's life. They are mercilessly bashing Ram Gopal Varma for the uncanny resemblance between his film's lead character and Kollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. However, Ram Gopal Varma has said in several media interviews that Power Star is not modelled on Pawan Kalyan's life. Whereas, others are calling the trailer of the Ram Gopal Varma-directorial impressive. Here's how audiences are reacting to Power Star trailer:

Excellent trailer and you are to Power — Murali Kanamarlapudi (@KM18081987) July 22, 2020

After seeing this definitely prawan fans will vote for him in the next election(2024). as per trailer main focus on Prawan kalyan fans not on Prawan Kalyan. — RanjithKumar Reddy Byreddy (@Ranjith81860992) July 22, 2020

Now the trailer looks good, exact voice and super sir 👌 — Msk Thota (@MskThota) July 22, 2020

This movie seems a harm to his political career & PK has rights to stop this unless he has given approval to RGV. — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) July 22, 2020

Hope you understand the difference btw you and Rajamouli.. Probably you better migrate to Nityananda island for sometime until your mind is set 😂 — Srinivas Valavala (@SrinivasV9) July 22, 2020

Just saw the trailer, what ever you showd it's just all fake, no one knows what exactly happened, it's just your vision and imagination — Pawans Balu (@pawans_balu) July 22, 2020

Power Star trailer controversy

Ram Gopal Varma, who recently launched his app and website, had planned to release Power Star trailer as a paid experience for all moviegoers. He had shared the same on his social media, a few days ago, where he revealed that audiences could watch the trailer of Power Star for Rs. 25 on his official app and website- RGV World Theatre.

Check out the post:

TRAILER BOOKING is on at Rs25/- in https://t.co/YpBOXfI9v7 right now .. ADVANCE BOOKING to watch full film will be on from 22 nd July 11 am and BLACK BOOKING at RS.250 /- will be on from July 25 th 11 Am pic.twitter.com/WJ91KfQsLn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 18, 2020

However, Power Star's trailer was leaked online minutes before its premiere, which forced Ram Gopal Varma to release it on an open online platform. The trailer released on Wednesday crossed more than 4 lakh views in hours after its release. Power Star will release on Ram Gopal Varma's app and website on July 25, 2020.

