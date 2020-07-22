Ram Gopal Varma's Power Star Trailer Leaked Before Debut, Director Claims 'from Own Staff'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film titled Power Star's trailer has been leaked online. Varma shot the highly-anticipated controversial film amid COVID-19 lockdown and will release the film on his Pay Per View platform, RGV World Theatre. Earlier this morning, after the trailer leak, the Aag director took to Twitter and assured a refund to everyone who had paid to watch the trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' trailer leaked!

Basking in the success of RGV World Theatre, Ram Gopal Varma is all set to release yet another film on his platform, titled Power Star. According to reports by several online portals, the plot of this upcoming controversial film will focus on the failed political campaign of Power Star, Pawan Kalyan during 2019's elections. However, Ram Gopal Varma has denied that his film has nothing to do with Pawan Kalyan. The trailer of the film was scheduled to release today, i.e. July 22 at 11 a.m. and RGV World Theatre had charged the audience ₹25 to exclusively watch the trailer.

But, the trailer was leaked online on YouTube, announced Varma himself on Twitter. The trailer of Power Star was leaked on a Channel named GreatAndhra on YouTube and hence RGV has decided to refund the amount to everyone who paid to watch the trailer. He wrote, "POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out ...we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff ..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP".

Check out his tweet below:

POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out ...we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff ..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP pic.twitter.com/jmcc7TpS1O — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 22, 2020

Power Star will premiere on the director's PPV platform RGVWorldTheatre.com on 25th July 2020. The pre-booking for the movie has already started is priced at ₹150. However, after its release, the film will be available to watch at ₹250 is not pre-booked.

Ram Gopal Varma has recently shifted his focus from big screens to his own PPV streaming platform, wherein the filmmaker charges the audience upfront to watch his films. The new platform is doing wonders for the director as his controversial films released on RGV World Theatre are a hit among the masses. It was also been reported that he has minted a profit of a whopping ₹3 crore till date with his PPV films.

