'Power Star' Starring Pawan Kalyan Lookalike Released, RGV Claims 'record-breaking Views'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma released his lastest film Power Star on July 25. According to reports, the film is loosely based on the life of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. He released the film exclusively on his personal app and has claimed that it received 'record-breaking views' and tagged it as an 'industry changer'. He took to his social media to make this announcement and shared a series of posts on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

Ram Gopal Varma releases Power Star, claims record-breaking views

Just a few hours ahead of Power Star's trailer release, it was leaked online. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about it after the trailer release. The filmmaker said that even though the trailer was leaked and out there for 9 hours, the Power Star trailer still got 200,000 views in an hour.

In spite of the leaked video being out there for 9 hours we still got 200,000 VIEWS in 1 HOUR JAI ⁦@PrawanKalyan⁩ pic.twitter.com/pdRDixGtWO — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 22, 2020

The film is reportedly based on Pawan Kalyan's stint in politics and is a parody on his political career. It also stars a lookalike of the actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan. Reports also suggested that the politician's fans attacked Ram Gopal Varma's office for making a film against him.

Ahead of the film's release, Ram Gopal Varma took to his social media to guide his fans about how to watch the film through his app. He revealed that if the fans pay before the film's official release, they would only have to pay ₹150. He added that the price would increase to ₹250 from July 25, 11 AM.

About Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is a South Indian actor who appears predominantly in Telugu films. The 48-year-old actor made his debut with the Telugu film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He later starred in Tholi Prema in 1998 and bagged the award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu at the National Film Awards for that year.

Pawan Kalyan started his political career in 2008 with Praja Rajyam Party as the president for its youth wing, Yuvarajyam. After taking a break from his political career for a while, the actor later started his own political party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. Kalyan also wrote a book titled Ism which is based on the ideology of the Jana Sena Party. He announced in December 2017 that he plans to enter politics full-time.

