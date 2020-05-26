Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' To Resume Shooting? Read Here

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan has been making headlines for various reasons, among which is his comeback in films after a gap of two years. The actor will be seen starring in a courtroom drama titled, Vakeel Saab. But due to lockdown, the filming of Vakeel Saab has been on hold since March.

According to recent reports, the makers of the film are planning to resume shooting for Vakeel Saab soon. It was reported that after getting the required approvals from the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the filmmakers from various films in Tollywood are planning to resume shooting for their respective films from June 2020. It is also said that they will be following proper guidelines set by the state government.

According to the same report, the creators of Pawan Kalyan starrer are also planning to resume the film shoot in July. Vakeel Saab's team is currently busy with the film's post-production operations. The shooting of the film is nearly complete, with the exception of some main sequences.

It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan was planning to set up a makeshift dubbing studio inside his house. This home studio will let him finish his dubbing for the upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. It has also been reported that if Pawan Kalyan finishes the dubbing of his film while at home, then the post-production team of Vakeel Saab will be able to wrap up his film segments. According to various reports, the Coronavirus lockdown also affected the production of Vakeel Saab.

More about the film

Ever since fans and movie buffs got to know about Vakeel Saab, the film has been considered among the much-awaited films of 2020. Vakeel Saab will be a remake of the much-acclaimed Bollywood movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of the lawyer, which was originally played by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of the film. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla are the female actors of the film.

The film is helmed by Sriram Venu, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The film was first set to hit the silver screens on May 15, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, the film has been pushed for another date, once things get back to normal.

