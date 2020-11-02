'Vakeel Saab': Pawan Kalyan Starts Shooting, To Finish His Scenes In Single Schedule

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of the actor. When the lockdown was imposed in India, the shooting schedule of movies was halted. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab shoot was also halted because of the lockdown. According to the latest report by Pinkvilla, the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab has started and the actor has also joined the other cast members in the shoot. For all the people who are curious about the Vakeel Saab release and shooting, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for Vakeel Saab

According to the report, Pawan Kalyan has started the shoot of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad. Other cast members of the movie had been shooting for quite some time now and Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of Vakeel Saab recently. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan will be shooting for the movie and finish his portion of the shoot in a single schedule. The shooting of his parts will go on for the next ten days after which he will be wrapping his parts. Pawan Kalyan has joined the cast to shoot his portion of Vakeel Saab as the makers are eyeing Vakeel Saab release on Sankranti next year.

Vakeel Saab’s motion poster

The news of him joining the cast has made Pawan Kalyan fans happy as they will be seeing their favourite actor back on-screen on Sankranti if the report is to be believed. Pawan Kalyan turned 49 on September 2, 2020. On his birthday, the makers released a motion poster of Pawan Kalyan's character. In the motion poster, Pawan Kalyan looks dapper in the attire of a lawyer. Here is a look at Vakeel Saab’s motion poster.

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the superhit Bollywood movie Pink. The movie was remade in Tamil too in which Thala Ajith played the lead role. The 2016 movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the courtroom drama Vakeel Saab features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju will mark the comeback of actor-politician after two years. He was last seen in the 2018 Telugu language action-drama Agnyaathavaasi.

Image Credits: Dil Raju Youtube

