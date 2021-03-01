Pawan Kalyan Welcomes 'Bigg Boss' Fame Himaja On 'PSPK 27' Sets With Handwritten Letter

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film PSPK 27 has been in the news ever since its inception and was making headlines lately after its release date was announced by the makers. Meanwhile, the Telugu actor and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Himaja, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Kalyan in PSPK 27, recently received a handwritten letter from Tollywood megastar. Thus, Himaja shared a picture of the letter on her Instagram handle to pen her excitement about the same.

Himaja has "no words" to express her happiness

The film and television actor Himaja, who was last seen in Baalu Adusumilli's Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati, is all set to share the screen space with Pawan Kalyan for the first time ever in his highly-anticipated Telugu film, PSPK 27. Yesterday, i.e. February 28, 2021, an elated Himaja took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the handwritten letter, which she received from her PSPK 27 co-star. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the 28-year-old wrote, "No words and no emojis can show my feeling right now #today #pspk #pspk27".

Check out Himaja's Instagram post below:

Ahead of posting the picture of Kalyan's letter for her, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor had shared a couple of photographs with the SIIMA Award-winning actor on Instagram and gushed, "My Dream Came True". Posting two pictures from the sets of PSPK 27, a couple of days ago, she wrote, "Oh My God... My Dream came true today Pawankalyan Garini Tholiprema movie lo chusinappu aayanni kaneesam direct gaa chusthanaa anukunnaa..Today I got an opportunity to work in pspk27... Thank you soo much @director_krish Garu It’s my pleasure and honour to work with you. #pawankalyan".

In the photographs, while Kalyan looked suave in a dark-blue kurta over white pyjamas, Himaja sported a printed blue dress with hints of pink and white.

Take a look at Pawan Kalyan's photos with Himaja:

Meanwhile, yesterday, PSPK 27's makers Mega Surya Production took to Twitter to announce the release of the much-awaited Pawan Kalyan starrer. The production house revealed that the upcoming film is slated to release on the occasion of Sankranthi 2022. Their tweet read: "The most awaited film of Power Star @PawanKalyan garu & our @DirKrish, #PSPK27 will be coming on Sankranthi 2022. Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens."

Have a look:

The most awaited film of Power Star @PawanKalyan garu & our @DirKrish, #PSPK27 will be coming on Sankranthi 2022. 🥳🤩



Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens 🔥 #PSPK27onSankranthi2022 #AMRatnam @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/H7WfelUB2u — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) February 28, 2021

