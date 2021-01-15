Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' teaser called 'disappointing' over snub to female characters

As the teaser of Vakeel Saab was unveiled, scenes were similar. Words like ‘mass’ and fans of the ‘Power Star’ arranging a screening to witness their ‘Power Star’ were how the Pawan Kalyan offering was welcomed. However, the question being asked by netizens was whether such glorification was needed.

READ: Vakeel Saab Teaser Review: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film Teaser Overlooks The Women

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab teaser disappoints section of netizens

For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, among others. The movie dealt with issues like sexual harassment faced by women and the importance of consent, with Amitabh Bachchan’s character of a lawyer trying to ensure justice for the women, while questioning the various regressive views of the society against women.

The movie was also remade in Tamil, Nerkonda Paarvaai starring Ajith.

However, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab seemed to be all about the character of a lawyer. The teaser depicted all that the fans expect from him, even though he is playing a lawyer this time. Right from the manner in which he wore his coat, lifted the cloth over his table of law books, walked or beat up the baddies with his watch as knuckles, had ‘mass’ written all over it.

While Pawan Kalyan fans went gaga over it, that was not the case with the others. They termed it as ‘disappointing’ that the makers decided to put heroism in a women-centric film. The netizens highlighted how the movie was about women, and that Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith’s role were more or less a cameo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith had sort of a cameo roles in Pink and NKP. From the looks of the trailer of Vakeel Saab, it seems to centred around Pawan Kalyan rather than the 3 women. Disappointing. — Bharath P S (@iambharathps) January 14, 2021

The purpose that the movie PINK carried has bygone with the audacious posters and title of Vakeel Saab. We must appreciate the sensibilities of Thala Ajith Kumar for retaining the context and purpose of the film. It is about women. I don't see the lawyer as a saviour. DOT. pic.twitter.com/fUJUBLkVLt — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChai) January 14, 2021

I'm sure I'll see those respect working women posts and memes and everything once the Vakeel saab movie releases. It's kinda heartbreaking to see that it takes a man dominated (from what I've seen from the teaser) for people to realise this. I don't know how I feel about it — Deepshikha Katuri (@Deepshikha26k) January 14, 2021

In tamil remake of pink apart from one fight scene they didn't try to add heroism to women centric movie



Hoping for same thing in vakeel Saab — Ram (@Ram10_45) January 14, 2021

To all Film Lovers#VakeelSaab movie is not a PSPK Movie it is Based on a Women Story

If u Respect women don't Dislike...

We never Demand Like it

Please Respect Women...

Jai Hind...@PawanKalyan#SarkaruVaariPaata#VakeelSaab#RadheShyam#RRRMovie #MakeWayForVakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/XMmCFX8y2o — NarendrA (@Fan_Of_PsPk_Me) January 14, 2021

READ:'Vakeel Saab' Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend Film On Twitter Ahead Of Teaser Release

Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The movie stars Shruti Haasan as Pawan Kalyan's love interest while Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla play the pivotal characters.

The music is composed by Thaman S. The movie was earlier going to release in April 2020, but now is reportedly slated for release in April this year.

Pink

Pink was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and backed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was critically acclaimed and even went on to win the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues. It was also a commercial success earning over Rs 70 crore at the box office.

READ:Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Teaser Release Date And Time Makes Fans Impatient

READ:Pawan Kalyan's Telugu Film 'Vakeel Saab' Wraps Up Shooting; Check Out BTS Stills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.