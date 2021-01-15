Vakeel Saab Teaser Review: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film Teaser Overlooks The Women

The first-ever Vakeel Saab teaser has finally been released by the makers of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer. The sub-3-minute presentation below showcases the lengths to which the central character of the film, Pawan Kalyan's lawyer, is willing to go to for the purpose of serving justice. Pawan Kalyan's character can be seen indulging in quarrels and spotting unwelcome court guests and even breaking a bat on someone's body if need be. The Vakeel Saab teaser can be found below as well as on the YouTube channels of the makers.

The Vakeel Saab Teaser:

The teaser above indicates that a bulk of the film will be carried by Kalyan's shoulders. If that is the case, the film is going to be a bit of a departure from the movie it has been adapted from, which is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's PINK. In PINK, the three leading ladies of the film, (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang) play and remain the central characters of the film, while the leading women of Vakeel Saab, on the other hand, are nowhere to be seen. Details regarding how Vakeel Saab has been adapted for regional sensibilities or how does it add to the narrative that is at the heart of the story are yet to be revealed.

Vakeel Saab cast:

Vakeel Saab cast list is made up of Pawan Kalyan, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas & Anjali. Prakash Raj and Prawin Pudi will be seen as supporting characters in the film. As has been advertised earlier, Vakeel Saab's plot will be similar in many ways to that of 2016' PINK.

About Vakeel Saab:

Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. It is the official remake of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer PINK, in which Pawan Kalyan will be seen filling the spot of the lawyer. The film marks the return of Pawan Kalyan into movies after a gap of nearly two years. As far as Vakeel Saab release date is concerned, the film was initially set to release on Pongal. But, like many cinematic projects, the release plans of the film were altered in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. An update on the new Vakeel Saab release date is yet to be given.

