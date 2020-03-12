Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Set In The Mughal Era

Pawan Kalyan is a very big name in South Indian film industry. According to a media report, South superstar Pawan Kalyan has signed a couple of films. One of the movies is with Manikarnika’s director, Krish. According to the report, the movie is expected to be a period comedy set in the Mughal era.

Earlier it was revealed that the movie will feature Pawan Kalyan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. According to a media report, it is learnt that the movie will be based in the Mughal era and it will be done on a grand scale. The report further added that the audience is in for a big surprise as they will be treated with a never before seen cinematic experience as the film is expected to be on war-based theme.

The report also stated that the makers are yet to finalise on another female lead. Pawan Kalyan-starrer will be produced by A.M. Rathnam. The media report also revealed that the makers are eyeing for a Makar Sankranti release of next year.

Pawan Kalyan has been away from films for quite some time now but he is all set to hit the big screens again with Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The Telugu remake will see Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and the movie is doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for the same. The film is titled as Vakeel Saab and is being directed by Venu Sriram. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie is expected to hit the screens in May 2020.

