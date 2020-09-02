Pawan Kalyan Offers Financial Assistance To Families Of His Fans Who Died Of Electrocution

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday, offered financial help to the families of his fans who died of electrocution on September 1 in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan has ordered his political party (Janasena) officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased fans. The actor released an official statement on his political party's social media handle.

The statement read, "Janasena president Shri Pawan Kalyan directed the party office bearers to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the power outage in Kuppam constituency Santipuram zone." (sic) Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming movie, Vakeel Saab's producers too promised to offer a financial help of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Here's Vakeel Saab's producer's official statement released on their social media handle.

Check out the post:

(Source: JanaSena Party Twitter)

Three Pawan Kalyan fans die of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

On September 1, three fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan died of electrocution in the Chittoor district of Andra Pradesh. According to an official statement issued by Pawan Kalyan's political party, the deceased succumbed to death after the banner they were erecting touched a live wire. They were erecting the banner for Pawan Kalyan's birthday celebration. The deceased fans were identified as Somasekhar (30), Rajendra (32), and Arunachalam (28). The incident also left three other fans injured.

Pawan Kalyan's birthday celebrations

Pawan Kalyan, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, September 2, is being showered with love from all quarters of the internet. To make Pawan Kalyan's birthday celebration exciting, the makers of his forthcoming movie, Vakeel Saab released the motion poster on the film. Sharing Vakeel Saab's motion poster online, the producers wrote: "Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!! Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster." (sic)

Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). The movie is directed by MCA (2017) fame Venu Sriram, and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banners. The film's release has been indefinitely pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

