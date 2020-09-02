Pawan Kalyan Looks Intense As Lawyer In 'Vakeel Saab' Motion Poster; Check Out

Actor Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming movie Vakeel Saab's motion poster was released on his birthday on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The motion poster introduces everyone to the character played by Pawan Kalyan in the film. Pawan Kalyan adorns the attire of a lawyer, who is fighting for justice. Sharing Vakeel Saab motion poster online, makers of the film wrote: "Wishing our #VakeelSaab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday!! Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster." (sic)

Check out Vakeel Saab motion poster:

Also Read | Remember When Renu Desai Spoke About Her Separation From Pawan Kalyan In An Interview?

Vakeel Saab marks Pawan Kalyan's return to acting after a hiatus of two years. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Trivikram Srinivasan's Agnyaathavaasi (2018) with Keerthy Suresh. The family drama also had an ensemble cast of actors like Khushbu Sundar, Anu Emmanuel, Aadhi Pinishetty, Boman Irani, among others, in prominent roles. The movie was a box office-hit and managed to impress the critics as well.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Roped In For Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

Vakeel Saab's motion poster has managed to intrigue the fans of the actor, who are raving about Pawan Kalyan's look from the upcoming film. Interestingly, a few social media users also wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday while commenting on the poster. Here's how netizens reacted to Vakeel Saab's motion poster.

Fan reactions to Vakeel Saab motion poster

Happy Birthday power star anna 👌👌👌poster — Runjala haribabu (@RunjalaH) September 2, 2020

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Harish Shankar Officially Announced By Producers

All about Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Pink (2016). The Telugu film also features actors like Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram, and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their production banners. The Pawan Kalyan starrer's release has been indefinitely pushed due to the pandemic and uncertainty over theatres reopening.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP Ahead Of Superstar's 50th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.