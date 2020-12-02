Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' Shoot Gets Delayed, Unsure Of 2021 Pongal Release

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently made headlines after he took the metro to reach the sets of his highly-anticipated film Vakeel Saab a few weeks ago. The Power Star actor apparently decided to take the metro to reach his upcoming film Vakeel Saab's shooting location in Miyapur. His film, Vakeel Saab, which was said to hit theatres on Pongal 2021, is now delayed due to certain reasons. Read on to know more about the film and its cast.

Vakeel Saab shooting delayed

According to a report by the Hans India, Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab's shooting should have been done by now but keeps getting delayed, owing to which its 2021 Pongal release seems uncertain. The film is an official remake of the Bollywood film, Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The reason for the delay is said to be a break which Kalyan took to attend Janasena Party meetings and he is all set to attend Niharika Konidela's wedding at Udaipur on December 9. After returning from the wedding festivities, he has a political tour planned. Pawan Kalyan turned 49 on September 2. On his birthday, the makers released a motion poster of Pawan Kalyan's character. Here is a look at the motion poster.

His plans to return on the sets of Vakeel Saab will only happen after he is done with his political tour. The final schedule of the film is yet to start and at this filming pace, it would be difficult for the makers to release the film in 2021 on the occasion of Pongal and the Pink remake might have to be shifted for a summer release. Vakeel Saab's cast includes Pawan Kalyan who will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will play the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama directed by Venu Sriram has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. He was last seen in the 2018 Telugu language action-drama Agnyaathavaasi.

Image Credits: pawankalyanofficial_ instagram account

