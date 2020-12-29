Pawan Kalyan's Telugu Film 'Vakeel Saab' Wraps Up Shooting; Check Out BTS Stills

South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan who is all set to make his comeback into cinema with his next film Vakeel Saab, wrapped up the shooting schedule. Sriram Venu is the director and Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster film Pink. Though the film has wrapped up the shooting, the remaining portions of the pending shoot would be wrapped up by the first week of January. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Ananya will be seen in other important roles in this court drama. Sri Venkateswara Creations shared pictures from the sets where the team can be seen expressing their happiness over the completion of the shoot. Vakeel Saab will have its release in summer 2021.

Vakeel Saab shooting wrapped up

In one of the pictures, Pawan Kalyan can be seen hugging the director of the film while the second picture also showed the actor posing with the entire team on the sets. While captioning the post, the production house wrote, “And it's a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star. The POWER will unleash very soon!”

The poster of the film was dropped a few weeks ago and it has become the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020. Meanwhile, in the film Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role. South diva Shruti Haasan will also be seen essaying a key role in the film, which is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Read: Pawan Kalyan's Leaked Pics And Videos From Sets Of 'Vakeel Saab' Go Viral, Makers Unhappy

Read: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film 'Vakeel Saab' Is The Most Tweeted Telugu Film Of 2020

Earlier, several leaked pictures and videos from the film had surfaced on the Internet that revealed much information about the actor and his looks. In the pictures, the actor was seen donning a red check short with makeup as he walks on the instructions of his director Venu Sriram. A picture of him posing with a policeman and a video make rounds online, much to the filmmakers’ chagrin.

According to several media reports, the film’s unit is so tired of pictures leaking, a strict no-phone policy was imposed on the set in order to avoid any further leakage of pictures and information. The producer of the film Dil Raju and his team had asked the cast and crew members to submit their respective phones before shooting, so that no one captures pictures, as it might even reveal the story of the film.

Read: Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' Shoot Gets Delayed, Unsure Of 2021 Pongal Release

Read: Shruti Haasan Confirms Role In Courtroom Drama 'Vakeel Saab' Opposite Pawan Kalyan

(Image credit: Shri Venkateswara Creations/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.