Pawan Kalyan Looks Sharp As Lawyer In 'Vakeel Saab' Motion Poster, Fans Say 'Boss Is Back'

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan turned a year older today. September 2, 2020, marks the 49th birthday of Chiranjeevi's youngest brother and on his special day, the makers of his highly-anticipated courtroom drama, titled Vakeel Saab, unveiled the motion poster of the 'Power Star'. As the Venu Sriram directorial marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan on the big screen after two years, ardent fans of the Tollywood actor couldn't control their excitement and heaped praises on Vakeel Saab's motion poster.

Fans make '#VakeelSaabMotionPoster' trend on Twitter

Ahead of Vakeel Saab's motion poster release, producer Boney Kapoor announced its release time on his Twitter handle to hike the excitement among fans a notch higher. Now, earlier this morning, while Kapoor unveiled the character poster of Pawan Kalyan from the courtroom drama on his Twitter handle, co-producer Dil Raju released its motion poster on his YouTube channel. Within an hour from its release, the motion poster garnered over 450k views, 100k likes and thousands of comments by the masses.

Watch Vakeel Saab's motion poster here:

In addition to that, Twitterati also made the hashtags '#VakeelSaabMotionPoster' and '#HBDPawanKalyan' trend on the micro-blogging platform to wish the megastar on his 49th birthday as well as shower his upcoming Telugu film's motion poster with immense love. Several fans also encouraged others to make the motion poster and hashtags trend '#1' across social media platforms. Check out Twitterati's reactions below:

#HBDPawanKalyan

Many more happy returns of the day annaya power star @PawanKalyan

Ur my strength, my soul, demigod, my everything, ur die heart fan.

Here is the #VakeelSaabMotionPoster #VakeelSaab stunning 💥😘❤😍 pic.twitter.com/z26g6XCaKJ — pavan kalyan Naidu (@pavanka11868680) September 2, 2020

#HBDPawalaKalyan#VakeeISaab #VakeelSaabMotionPoster @PawanKalyan anna 🙏🙏

Boss is back get ready

Power packed day to us

Jai power star jai janasena pic.twitter.com/NdMP6O34Eh — DHEERAJ (@DHEERAJ80890356) September 2, 2020

No words..Intensity in the eyes says it all..Goosebumps to millions of fans..

Many more happy returns of the day Pawan Anna..😊#VakeelSaabMotionPoster #VakeelSaab #PawannKalyanBirthdayCarnival

#HBDPawalaKalyan pic.twitter.com/v7JVfU4esn — Venkat Kaila (@VenkatKaila) September 2, 2020

Happy Birthday Powerstar! 🔥🔥🔥@PawanKalyan! You are an epitome of energy, humility and patience! What a re-entry Sir! Perfect balancing act! Box Office shattering soon! #VakeelSaab #HBDPawankalyan ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9tMDbMVSxd — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) September 2, 2020

About Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of 2016's superhit Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. In this Venu Sriram directorial, Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying the role of Big B from its original film. Alongside Kalyan, the courtroom drama also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the much-awaited film marks the comeback of the actor-politician on the silver screens after two years as he was last seen in 2018's Telugu action-drama Agnyaathavaasi. However, the release date of Vakeel Saab is yet to be announced by the makers.

