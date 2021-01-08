Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Teaser Release Date And Time Makes Fans Impatient

Vakeel Saab is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language drama movie. Vakeel Saab cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and others. Recently, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab have announced the release date of the Vakeel Saab teaser. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film 'Vakeel Saab' Is The Most Tweeted Telugu Film Of 2020

Details about the Vakeel Saab teaser release -

The makers had shared the poster of the film on New Yar itself but recently, they shared a detailed update about the release of the teaser. In the post, they have mentioned that the teaser will be releasing on January 14 at 6:03 PM. The day January 14 is observed as Makar Sankranthi. The news has gone viral on social media platforms in no time and fans cannot wait to witness the Powerstar in the teaser.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' Shoot Gets Delayed, Unsure Of 2021 Pongal Release

First like🤗🤗🤗 — Pawan naidu (@pawan7_naidu) January 7, 2021

POWERSTAR vachestunaaru amma 💥💥💥 — NANIEDITS (@NaniEdits77) January 7, 2021

#VakeelSaab

Ustaad on the way 💥💥💥💥 — Chaitanya (@kvschaitanya1) January 7, 2021

@UV_Creations chusi nerchuko ra puka 😘 — Harsha S A L A A R 🔥 (@harshaprabhas__) January 7, 2021

Boom 💥💥💥💥💥💥 — Pavan Kalyan(Kavin) (@PavanKa37209091) January 7, 2021

Sankranti ki vasthunam kumbasthalam Kodutunam vakeelsaab teaser tho 🔥🔥



Thank you dill mawa update one week before echinanduku ❤️🤗



Get ready @YouTubeIndia your husband is on the way 🤙🤙💥💥🔥🔥#VakeelSaab @pawankalyan pic.twitter.com/N9wJMtKvKl — THE KING OF ATTITUDE 👑 (@VaraPrasad_07) January 7, 2021

Pawan had recently wrapped up the film’s shooting. Earlier, the makers had shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shoot. They wrote that it was a wrap for Pawan on the sets of the film and they all had a blast working with the 'Power Star'. The makers also said that 'POWER would unleash very soon'.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Pawan will be playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake. Vakeel Saab marks the return of Pawan Kalyan into movies after a gap of two years. The plan was to release the film for Pongal, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Shruti Haasan Confirms Role In Courtroom Drama 'Vakeel Saab' Opposite Pawan Kalyan

More about Pawan Kalyan -

Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut in the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He is known for his roles in the films such as Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh and more. He has received various awards for his performances. He is also an Indian celebrity politician. He is widely known for his philanthropic work and has founded a charitable trust called Common Man Protection Force. He will soon be seen in other upcoming films along with Vakeel Saab.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Look From Gamanam Trailer Is All Things Suave

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.