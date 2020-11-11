Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Look From Gamanam Trailer Is All Things Suave

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently made headlines after he took the metro to reach the sets of his highly-anticipated film Vakeel Saab a couple a days ago. Now, the Tollywood superstar took the internet by storm with his dapper look as he unveiled the Telugu trailer of the upcoming multilingual film Gamanam. Earlier today, the 49-year-old, along with the makers of Gamanam, unveiled the trailer of the film and the actor's 'Vakeel Saab' look shared by Gamanam makers on Twitter was quick to do the rounds on social media.

Pawan Kalyan's latest pics in a black suit are all things suave

Earlier today, i.e. November 11, 2020, the Gamanam trailer was unveiled by Pawan Kalyan and the makers of the film from what appears to be the set of Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The National Film Award-winning actor recently resumed the shoot of his much-awaited courtroom drama in Hyderabad. Now, in the latest pics of the Agnyaathavaasi actor sporting a dapper black suit from the trailer unveil of Gamanam went viral as soon as they were shared on the film's official Twitter handle.

In the pictures shared by the makers of Gamanam on Twitter, Pawan Kalyan looked nothing less than suave in a black blazer over a white shirt and a pair of black pants along with a pair of black Oxford shoes and black sunglasses. The 'Vakeel Saab' look of the star in the pictures hiked fans' excitement a notch higher about the release of the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster hit, Pink. Ardent fans of the megastar couldn't hold back but share their excitement about Vakeel Saab's release.

Check out Pawan Kalyan's photos with the makers of 'Gamanam' below:

Meanwhile, actor Shriya Saran in Gamanam plays the lead role of a deaf married woman while the film is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad floods and its impact on the livelihood of many. The trailer of the film has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses, ever since its release today. On the other hand, Vakeel Saab marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan to the big screens after two years. Alongside Kalyan, Vakeel Saab cast boasts of Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

