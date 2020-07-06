Payal Rajput On Rumours Regarding Her Dance Numbers: Says "I'm Not Shooting Anything"

Payal Rajput was rumoured to be a part of a special dance performance in films Indian 2 and Pushpa. Both the films are some of the most anticipated films in the south cinema space and thus fans are eager for their release. However, Payal Rajput has now revealed that all of those were rumours and that she is not going to appear in any of those films. The actor said that no one has approached her yet.

Payal Rajput speaks on rumours regarding her dance numbers

Payal Rajput took to Instagram to address these rumours and clear it all out on social media. She made a post in which she wrote about the rumours and said that she is unaware of how such things spread. She began by saying that “please don’t spread fake news”. She then went on to say that she is not doing any song for any film. The actor also added that she was not even approached for any film yet. Further on, Payal Rajput said that since the last couple of days she has been getting several messages regarding certain dance numbers featuring her in Indian 2 and Pushpa. She then added that these were just some films she is rumoured to be a part of.

The actor then said that she is thus clearing the air once and for all and said that she is not doing any movies as of now. Payal Rajput said that she is not even part of any shooting for now and hasn’t even signed any films yet. Thus the rumours of her appearing in films have been put to rest with this post. Indian 2 and Pushpa's shootings have been halted due to the pandemic. However, fans are eager for their theatrical release and hence the makers wait to resume shooting once things are back to normal. According to a news portal, Pushpa may get a theatrical release this year itself. However, Indian 2 may have to wait a bit longer. The makers have revealed that certain members of the film live abroad and will possibly return after six months and thus the film will resume shoots by then, according to a news portal.

