Payal Rajput Takes The Swab Test Pre-shoot; Says 'it Was Horrifyingly Uncomfortable'

Veerey Ki Wedding actor Payal Rajput took to her Instagram handle a few days back to share a video of her taking the swab test as precautionary measures before getting back to work. The actor also penned a long note revealing how panicky she was while doing the test. Watching the video, fans went on to cheer the actor with their comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Payal shared a video of her taking the swab test before she resumes work on set. In the video, the actor is seen telling the doctor to do the test gently. And as the doctor continues to take the test, Payal begins screaming. Her assistant then tried to calm her down and make her feel relaxed. The actor is seen sporting a comic book printed sweatshirt and joggers. She also completed her look with a simple hairdo and no makeup.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to reveal in the caption about her experience and reaction to it. She wrote, "Aaaouchh. Back to work ðŸŽ¬With all precautionary measures, ðŸ‘ I was really scared of getting it done. The swab rotation for about 5 seconds inside the nose was horrifyingly uncomfortable but I’m glad I did it & tested negative". Take a look at the post below.

Seeing the video, fans went on to comment on all things nice as they tried to cheer the actor up. The post also received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to calm the actor by supporting her and telling her it is alright, while for some users, they found the video super cute.

One of the users wrote, “Awwww.. Relax relax, I knew this is going to be your reaction, coz you were scared then also, when I was going through the same test!!” while the other one wrote, “I know it’s not acting ðŸ¤£ @rajputpaayal. Super cute ðŸ’• #staysafe”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film titled Disco Raja that released on January 24, 2020. She has also signed a Tamil film titled Angel and the Telugu film titled Narendra, which are at different stages of production. Payal has recently moved her base from Mumbai to Hyderabad due to shooting for her upcoming film.

