Payal Rajput's 'Anaganaga O Athidhi' Now Set To Release On November 20

Regional digital streaming service AHA recently announced the postponement of the release date of its original flick Anaganaga O Athidhi. The movie featuring Chaitanya Krishna and Payal Rajput was to premiere on November 13, 2020, Friday as Diwali Special. However, the makers have delayed its release by seven days to November 20, 2020, Friday. Moreover, there have been no details about the reason for the postponement. Here are further updates about the upcoming AHA Original flick that you must check out right away.

Makers reveal the new 'Anaganaga O Athidhi' release date

OTT platform AHA has been entertaining the Telugu viewers with unique content on their platform. They took to social media and shared a Twitter post announcing the new release date of Anaganaga O Athidhi through its official handle on November 10, 2020, Tuesday. The AHA Original movie, which was to release on November 13, 2020, earlier, will mark its premiere on November 20, 2020, seven days later.

In its official Twitter post, AHA has retained the excitement of the audience for the release of its upcoming movie on its digital streaming platform. It featured the poster of Anaganaga O Athidhi starring Chaitanya Krishna and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. In the caption accompanying the social media post, AHA wrote, “The date might have changed, but the emotion stays the same. # AnaganaOAthidhi from November 20” and tagged the leading stars alongside the description. Check out the Twitter post about the date change below:

Know about 'Anaganaga O Athidhi' cast

Anaganaga O Athidhi is directed by Dayal Padmanaban, who marked his Telugu debut. It is an official remake of the Kannada film A Karaala Ratri, which is also a Padmanaban-directorial. It tells the story of a traveller, who seeks shelter at the hut of a down and out family. However, in greed for his wealth, they do something unimaginable, which forms the story ahead. With this movie, Payal Rajput will mark her digital debut opposite Chaitanya Krishna in pivotal roles.

