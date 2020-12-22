Pearle Maaney Shares Video Of Taking A Walk With Father, Says 'always Daddy's Little Girl'

Pearle Maaney and husband Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child together. Pearle Manney has been sharing her gorgeous pictures on social media as well. Recently, she shared a video of her taking a walk in the park, and the video was captured by her husband. She wrote in the caption that she loves Srinish Aravind for capturing such moments without her telling him.

Pearle Maaney takes a walk with her father

Actor and host Pearle Maaney took to Instagram to share a video of her taking a walk with her father. The video was captured by Pearle Maaney's husband. In the caption of the post, Maaney wrote that she falls in love with her husband Srinish Aravind all over again when he captures such heart-warming moments of her.

In the video, Pearle is holding her father's hand and taking a walk. She is wearing a loose printed dress and a hairband to hold her hair in place. She also wrote in the caption that she will always be 'daddy's little girl'. She is due some time around March in 2021. The post received a lot of love from her fans. Pearle Maaney's husband has commented on the post by using heart-eye emojis. Many of her fans have used the red heart emojis to comment as well. See their reactions here:

Pearle met Srinsh Aravind during their time on Bigg Boss Malayalam. They fell in love and decided to get married. They got engaged in a private ceremony and tied the knot in 2019. The couple has been adored by their fans and followers.

Pearle Maaney also shared a glimpse from their music video which is titled as Chellakannane. It has received 2.4 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Pearle as well.

Pearle's performances in films have been widely loved by her fans and audiences. Some of her popular movies are The Last Supper, Jo and the Boy, Pullikkaran Staraa and Who. She also starred in the Netflix film Ludo. She was the host of some of the popular television programmes like D 4 Dance, Nayika Nayakan and Funny Nights with Pearle Maaney.

Image courtesy- @pearlemaany Instagram

