'Penguin' New Song Out: Keerthy Suresh's 'Kolame' Perfectly Defines Every 'mother's Love'

Actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to feature in the upcoming Tamil film, Penguin. This will be the second Tamil film to release on Amazon prime video, the first was Ponmagal Vandhal. To promote the upcoming film, the makers of Penguin recently released a new song from the movie, titled Kolame. The composer of Kolame, Anirudh Ravichander, shared the song in three different languages, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, on social media.

Above is the song, Kolame, that was shared online to promote Keerthy Suresh's Penguin. The song is intense yet melodic, and according to the caption, it is a "tune that perfectly defines every mother's love". The song is soothing and its sweet lyrics tug at the listener's heartstrings. The music for the song was given by Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics were penned down by Vivek and the song was sung by Susha.

Penguin was set to release in May of 2020. However, the film was pushed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the extension of the lockdown, the makers of Penguin decided to release the film on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will now make its premiere on OTT on June 19, 2020. Moreover, Penguin was simultaneously filmed in Tamil and Telugu, and will also be dubbed in Malayalam.

The film also marks Eashvar Karthic's directorial debut. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than the fact that it is a "mystery thriller". The movie is co-produced by Stone Bench Creations and Passion Studios. The film will star Keerthy Suresh in the lead role as Rhythm. The movie will also star Adhidev and Master Advaith in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is also set to feature in Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is a period drama that will be based on the life of Mohammed Ali, Kunjali Marakkar IV. Mohanlal will be the lead actor in the film and Keerthy Suresh will play one of the main female leads. Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was set to release in March of 2020, but the movie was delayed due to the pandemic.

