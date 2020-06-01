'I Don't Want Any Limitations': Asha Negi On Kissing Scenes In 'Baarish 2'

Asha Negi made her digital debut opposite Sharman Joshi in the web series Baarish. Recently, the second season of the show aired in which Asha had many on-screen kissing scenes. The actor opened up to a media portal and talked about how she felt about it, her apprehensions, and plans for the future.

Asha Negi opens up about her apprehensions

Even though the show received mixed reviews from fans and critics, the kissing scenes between Asha Negi and Sharman were much talked about. Earlier, Asha had said in an interview with a leading media portal that she was very nervous and had her apprehensions. She had explained that since it was her first time doing such a scene on-screen, she was awkward about it.

Read | Asha Negi Goes On 'social Media Detox' Mode Amid Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani

However, in a recent interview, Asha spoke to a media portal and revealed that she does not want any limitations to hamper her performance as an actor. Asha Negi further added to her comments that she is in a good space as an actor and now knows what she wants to do and what she does not want to do.

Asha Negi told the media portal that in the second season of the series, the lead characters have several kissing scenes and a lip lock scene. She revealed that it was challenging for her. She recalled one such scene that was difficult for her to perform was the one where Sharman Joshi had to hold her suddenly and kiss her when her character is in the middle of an angry rant. Asha revealed that to get that emotion out, she had to do a lot.

Read | Asha Negi Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression And How It Affected Her Work

Asha revealed that as an actor she had given the scenes a lot of thought. She further said that she thought about it if she would be okay with the scenes and would she be willing to do them in the future. The actor has understood that she probably would not have been ready for this a few years ago, but now she would not limit herself.

However, the actor clarified that despite everything, there are still certain things that she won’t be willing to do. She elaborated on her point and said that she would not be willing to do such scenes if they are there only to grab eyeballs and the story does not even demand it. Asha further said that she would not be willing to do such scenes only because there is no censorship on the web.

Read | From Asha Negi To Sharman Joshi Know The Combined Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Baarish 2'

On the work front, Asha Negi was seen in Baarish 2 recently. The actor will be seen next in a film called Ludo. It has been directed by Anurag Basu.

Read | 'Baarish' Fame Asha Negi Talks About Failures & How She Once Felt That Her Career Was Over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.