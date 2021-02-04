'Pitta Kathalu' Cast Video Dropped By Netflix India; Fans Are Pumped

Pitta Kathalu is a Telugu anthology that is soon to be released on Netflix. The movie focuses on dismantling the patriarchy that is set in the country. The teaser of the movie received immense love. So when Netflix India recently dropped the cast video of Pitta Kathalu on their Instagram page, the fans were excited and pumped. Scroll down to find more details about Pitta Kathalu cast.

Also Read: 'La Suerte De Loli' Cast Boasts Of Silvia Navarro, Gaby Espino And More

Pitta Kathalu Cast

Netflix India took to Instagram to post a video announcing the cast of the movie Pitta Kathalu. The movie is the first Netflix Telugu original film. According to the video, the cast includes Lakshmi Manchu, Saanvee Megghana, Satyadev Kancharana, Nandu Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Abhay Bethiganti, Anish Kuruvilla, Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Shruti Hassan, Sanjith Hegde and many more. The video was captioned: "If you thought one story is exciting, there’s four of them here and we’re way too pumped for this." out the cast video below;

Also Read: Shruti Haasan's Movies To Watch As You Wait For Her 'Pitta Kathalu' To Release

The fans were thrilled with the cast video and left heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Many of the fans commented that they cannot wait for the movie to come out. See the comments below:

Also Read: What's 'Pitta Kathalu' Release Date And Time? Read All Details Here

Pitta Kathalu Plot

According to IMDb, the Pitta Kathalu plot is about four different women and their four different journeys of love and betrayal. The main aim of the four women is to dismantle the patriarchy. It talks about the challenges that women face while navigating through complications of relationships. It shows the beautiful landscapes of India and all the stories are women-led. The movie is directed by Tharun Bhascker, Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy and Sankalp Reddy.

The movie is divide into 4 short film segments. The short films are called 'Xlife', 'Ramula', 'Meera' and 'Pinky.' Netflix India also announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on 5th February 2021. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwala's production company 'Rsvp Films' and 'Flying Unicorn Entertainment'. The movie is slated to premiere on February 19, 2021, on Netflix.

Also Read: Loved 'Pitta Kathalu' Teaser? 5 Shruti Haasan Films To Watch As You Wait For The Anthology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.