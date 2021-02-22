'Pogaru' Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhruva Sarja's Action Flick Sees A Steady Run

Tollywood actor Dhruva Sarja starrer action thriller Pogaru hit the silver screens on Friday, February 19. According to FilmiBeat, the film has recorded a steady run at the ticket counters. Reportedly the film collected a whopping Rs 10.05 crore on the day of its opening. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Pogaru is being well-received by fans. Here’s the third-day Box Office collection of Pogaru.

Pogaru Collection Day 3

According to the entertainment portal, on the third day, Pogaru managed to earn a net of Rs. 4.50 crore. This is considered as a steady run as the film is currently facing competition from other Tollywood releases including Allari Naresh’s Naandhi, Monhanlal’s suspense thriller Drishyam 2 and Chakra. Pogaru has garnered positive response from all the southern states.

Pogaru Box Office collection day 1

The report claims that the film as per analysts has come the fourth-highest Box Office opener in Sandalwood’s history. The film hit the theatres doing a massive business of Rs. 8.70 crore in Karnataka. While in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana it minted around Rs. 1.35 crore. This summed up its first worldwide collection to be Rs. 10.05 crore.

Pogaru Box Office collection day 2

On the second day of its release, the movie earned a net of Rs 3.25 crore. Now, on the third day, the Box Office collection of the film has seen a little hike. For the first three days, Pogaru has continued to impress the South audience. Analysts will observe if the film continues to keep its collection steady or it will gradually decline.

About Pogaru

Helmed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu. It was later also dubbed into Tamil. Apart from Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika, Pogaru features Chikkana, Pavitra Lokesh and P Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles. The plot of the film sees Dhruva as the local thug, Shiva. He becomes unstoppable after receiving immense support and affection from the general public as he always fights against injustice and stands up against anyone who aims to destroy the lives of those around him.

