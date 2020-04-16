Vijay Deverakonda Interacts With Hyderabad Police, Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Them

Vijay Deverakonda recently met the Hyderabad police officers through a video conference in an attempt to lift their spirits and thank them for their selfless service. He recently posted on Facebook about his experience as he was in the process. He also told his followers that the police officers had only one request which was to ask people to cooperate amidst this lockdown, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Vijay Deverakonda talks about his experience with Hyderabad police

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda spoke to the police officers across Hyderabad through a video conference to lighten them up as they do a very demanding job. In the Facebook post, sharing his experience, the actor said that he has seen what the police are doing for the people. They are doing 12-hour shift so that the rest of the country can stay safe at home.

He pointed out how they have been multi-tasking, from tracking cases to making sure people follow the lockdown seriously. The Dear Comrade actor mentioned how they are putting their duty above the concern for themselves and their families. He expressed how honoured he was for having such an opportunity and that the interaction actually got him smiling.

Vijay Deverakonda urged his followers to stay at home to help the essential workers and themselves. Have a look at the post from Vijay Deverakonda’s Facebook here.

Vijay Deverakonda’s mask controversy

A few viewers of Vijay Deverakonda’s interaction with the police officers pointed out the absence of a mask on his face. Even though there were not many people in the room that he was shooting in, the absence of the precautionary measure was a cause of concern for quite a few people. They were of the opinion that he was also putting other people in the room at risk. Have a look at the video here.

