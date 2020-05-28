'Ponmagal Vandhal' Cast Members Host Digital Premiere Ahead Of Its OTT Release

The much-anticipated legal drama film Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Soon before its release, the creators of Ponmagal Vandhal hosted their first digital premiere of the movie today i.e. on May 28, 2020. The digital premiere of Ponmagal Vandhal was attended virtually by actors, directors and other prominent personalities of the South Film Fraternity.

PonMagal Vandhal’s Digital Premiere:

Ponmagal Vandhal was set for a theatrical release on March 27. However, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the movie will be now releasing on the OTT platform. As per reports, prominent personalities like Suriya and Jyotika were personally involved in the virtual premiere of Ponmagal Vandhal. The screener link of the film was shared by eminent personalities who were part of the virtual screening.

ALSO READ| Jyotika Opens Up About OTT Release Of 'Ponmagal Vandhal' And Her Second Innings

Today, is regarded as a momentous day for the South industry as this upcoming movie has set a new trend of virtual premiere. Ponmagal Vandhal is also the first Tamil movie to feature worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film is reportedly going to stream in more than 200 countries. Eminent names like K.Bhakiraj, Pandirajan, Pratap Pothan and many more became part of this virtual mega-event that was held today.

ALSO READ| 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Trailer Out; Makers Promise To Deliver Engrossing Story

About Ponmagal Vandhal

Ponmagal Vandhal is an upcoming Tamil-language legal drama movie directed and written by J.J. Fredrick. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Ponmangal Vandhal stars an ensemble cast featuring Jyotika in the lead role while R. Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandirajan and Pratap Pothen are essaying supporting roles in the film.

ALSO READ| 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Director JJ Fredrick Praises Jyotika's Performance In The Upcomer

The courtroom drama will feature Jyotika’s power-packed performance as a lawyer. The movie also marks the directorial debut of J.J Fredrick. The movie revolves around Jyotika who takes up a serial murder case and argues to make right the wrongful conviction of an innocent person.

ALSO READ| Jyotika Talks About Challenges During 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Says She Had To "mug Up" Tamil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.