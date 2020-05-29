Fans Hail Jyotika's Performance In 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Call Her 'Queen Of Tamil Cinema'

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead and actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles, narrates the tale of a lawyer who takes charge of a heinous case of a psychopath killer after 15 years. The movie, written and directed by debutant JJ Fredrick has received positive reviews from the industry. Meanwhile, here's how fans are reacting to the Jyotika starrer.

Ponmagal Vandhal fan reactions:

#Jyothika has yet again proved that she is the undisputed Queen of tamil cinema.Beautiful content driven movie with some flaws but the climax will make you forget everything.#PonmagalVandhalOnPrime#PonmagalVandhal pic.twitter.com/slQGhIgNwf — Jai (@JayanthK018) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal suprb court drama gripping thriller movie ..An another good message to the society..@jothika mam☺️👏 @rparthiepan sir suprb acting in his style😂 ..good debut film by @fredrickjj

Sir .👏👏💐 — Rob victorkannan (@RVictorkannan) May 29, 2020

Jyothika has yet again proved that she is the undisputed Queen of tamil cinema.Beautiful content driven movie with some flaws but the climax will make you forget everything."அவமானம்னு நாம மறைக்குற சின்ன உண்மைல கூட எத்தனையோ கெட்டவங்க நல்லவங்க ஆயிடுறாங்க."👌🏻#PonmagalVandhal pic.twitter.com/bawNzX5tY0 — Salim Malik (@Salim_malik1412) May 28, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal Much needed film.Couldn't express the feeling after watching it in words.coz tears rolled automatically when venba cried.Anger was in peak when justice was delayed.A film that must be taken in real time scenario @Suriya_offl — Akshaya Devi Anand (@sweetakshaya) May 28, 2020

Ponmagal Vandhal premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020, minutes later the reviews started pouring in from all quarters. While some seemed to have been impressed by the story of Ponmagal Vandhal, others are all praises for Jyotika's performance hailing her the "Queen of Tamil cinema". Besides social media user, actors like Nagma, Radikaa Sarathkumar have heaped praises at the film.

Ponmagal Vandhal bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment was one of the first movies to get an OTT release. Besides Ponmagal Vandhal, seven Indian films would premiere on their platform in the coming months. Movies like Gulabo Sitabo (Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan), Shakuntala Devi (Vidya Balan), Penguin (Keerthy Suresh), among others are the movies that will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.

Jyotika was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's crime-thriller Thambi. The movie, starring Jyotika, Karthi, and Sathyaraj in the lead, narrated the tale of a family whose younger child runs off due to a feud. The movie released in 2019 was declared a box office hit. Interestingly, Thambi was the first movie that saw Jyotika and Karthi (her brother-in-law) share the screen space.

