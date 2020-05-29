Tamilrockers Leak 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Prior To Its Planned OTT Release Date

Ponmagal Vandha was one of the most anticipated films that was supposed to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. However, the Jyothika starrer has faced a piracy issue now that Tamilrockers has leaked the film online. According to a news portal, the film was leaked prior to its initial release date set by the makers.

According to a news portal, the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandha was leaked a few hours prior to its release on the OTT platform. This came as a shock to the makers especially when they realised that the HD version of the film has already been leaked. Ponmagal Vandha was expected to be the first-ever Tamil film to be premiered directly on an OTT platform. However, the film has now been leaked on the Tamilrockers website in its full quality. Along with the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandha, several other films too were set to release on the OTT platform in the due course of time.

Ponmagal Vandha has several prominent actors including the likes of Parthiban, Pratap Poten, K. Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, and many more in pivotal roles. The film is a legal drama and has been produced by Suriya. The film will see Jyothika as a fearless lawyer. The film Ponmagal Vandha also marks the directorial debut of J.J. Frederick. The story highlights a person named Petition Pethuraj who reopens a case involving a serial killer by the name of Pyscho Jyoti. This person is accused of murder and kidnapping and thus the character of Jyothika sets out on finding the truth.

Tamilrockers as a pirate site has struck many films in a similar manner. Prior to many big releases, the site is known to leak the film copies online. Filmmakers in the past have taken all the necessary measures to avoid this mishap; however, the website still manages to leak the films. Fans, despite this, are excited to watch Ponmagal Vandha online on the OTT platform and eager to watch Jyothika as well. Being the first-ever Tamil film to get an OTT release has also created quite a buzz around the film among fans, according to a news portal.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

