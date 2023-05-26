Ponniyin Selvan 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Film

Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan is available for streaming on OTT, within a month of its theatrical release. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus can be watched on Amazon Prime Video's rental service. The movie, released last month on April 28, picks up right after Ponniyin Selvan 1 left off.



How to watch PS 2 on OTT

The movie is currently streaming in 4 regional languages on Prime Video in the rental category. The movie can be purchased for Rs 399, and can be watched anytime during a 30-day period. "399 will be charged for the rental. You will have 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started. Downloads are unavailable for rentals," read the conditions on the OTT service.

More about Ponniyin Selvan 2

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954 novel of the same name. The second instalment revolves around Prince Arulmozhi Varman (played by Vikram) and his family as they deal with the threats to the Chola Dynasty. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

PS 2, which was released on April 28, got off to a great start at the box office and earned Rs 200 crore worldwide in just three days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "‘PS2’ AMASSES MASSIVE NUMBERS… #ManiRatnam’s #PonniyinSelvan2 [#PS2] continues to cast a spell at the #BO Rewriting record books! #PS2RunningSuccessfully," he tweeted. Check out the tweet below:

Talking about the prequel Ponniyin Selvan 1, the movie was well-received by the audience. It marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback on the silver screen after Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018. Fanney Khan also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead but received a poor response at the box office.

Mani Ratnam's upcoming project

Mani Ratnam will direct Kamal Hassan's new film which will release next year. The maker is yet to reveal more details about it. The movie comes after their successful collaboration in Nayakan released in 1987. The new project has been scheduled for 2024 release.