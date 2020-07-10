Mani Ratnam's Period Drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Resume Shooting By September?

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is all set to resume shooting. According to recent reports, the team of Ponniyin Selvan is currently gearing up to resume shooting of the period drama. The film was among the many highly anticipated films which had to put a halt on the filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mani Ratnam to resume shooting of Ponniyin Selvan?

If recent reports are to be believed, then Mani Ratnam will be resuming the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan in Pune with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram. There is no confirmation that the team will resume shooting from September. However, with the recent reports doing the rounds, the team of Ponniyin Selvan will be getting back on the sets soon.

However, due to the travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 situation, the team of Ponniyin Selvan is awaiting the government allowance that will let them start shooting in Pune. A part of Ponniyin Selvan will also be shot in Hyderabad. According to several other reports, Ponniyin Selvan will be made in one go. However, the film will be released in two different parts.

According to previous reports, Mani Ratnam and his team for Ponniyin Selvan are currently reworking on the dates for the shooting. The director wants to still keep up with the 2021 release date. According to recent reports, Mani Ratnam is trying to get bulk dates from the cast of Ponniyin Selvan including Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is also reported that if Mani Ratnam’s team fails to acquire permissions for an outdoor shoot then they will be shifting to an indoor shoot that will preferably be AVM Studios in Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama film based on the life of Chola emperor, Arulmozhi Varman. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a double role in the film. She will be playing both Nandini - the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and the role of Queen Mandakini Devi. Ponniyin Selvan will reportedly also star Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. She will be playing the role of a princess in the film.

