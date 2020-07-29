Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor's' Second Poster Out, Release Date Announced

Pooja Hedge and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor's second poster was released by the makers on Wednesday, July 29. Most Eligible Bachelor's second poster also revealed the new release date of the upcomer. The Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akinenni starrer will now release on Pongal 2021. Sharing the poster, makers wrote: "Revealing the Quarantine life of our Bachelor & Bachelorette." (sic)

Check out Most Eligible Bachelor's new poster:

Initially, the Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer was expected to release in April 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the makers shifted the release date of the film to Pongal 2021. Most Eligible Bachelor is Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's first film together, the forthcoming movie is directed by Bangalore Naatkal fame Bhaskar. The Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma.

The first poster of Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Akhil Akkineni's birthday. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Akhil wrote: "Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April." (sic) Check out the poster:

What's next for Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni

Pooja Hegde, last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam in her kitty. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. The makers of the upcomer released the first look of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni is yet to sign his next film.

