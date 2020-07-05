Times Pooja Hegde Showed How One Should Rock A Two-piece Outfit

The Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde is most popularly known for her appearance in Hindi and Telugu films. She is currently enjoying the success of her latest Telugu movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was the last movie released before the lockdown began. Check out her Instagram timeline from the time she shared her love for co-ord sets.

ALSO READ| Will Pooja Hegde Be Perfect As 'Tara' If 'Made In Heaven' Was Made In South India?

Pooja Hegde's love for two-piece outfit posts

Pooja Hegde shared a pic from her Housefull 4 promotion times when she sported a co-ord outfit. She wore a front-tie lime green printed blouse and paired it with shorts. She went minimalistic for her accessories and chose to sport a funky earring with her outfit.

ALSO READ| Makers Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Film To Unveil Official Title & First Look In A Week?

For a date night look

Pooja wore a polka dot two-piece outfit for her appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, she went for a chic look by matching her white stilettos with her pastel shade outfit and sported matching earrings to complete her look. The frills and ruffles of her pastel outfit were the highlights of her look.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Song 'Seeti Maar' To Be Remade For Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

For a girls-night-out look

Pooja Hegde showed one of her exquisite collection of outfits when she sported this chic ruffled white top and white pencil skirt. She gave an edgy vibe in this outfit by going for an orange stiletto and a puffed-up ponytail hairstyle. She wore this outfit for the Housefull 4 promotions, and one can also sport Pooja wearing a similar kind of outfit in the movie as well.

For the retro look

Pooja Hegde completely rocked the retro vibe when she went for a bell sleeves bottom paired with a co-ord check blouse. Her full-sleeved blouse matched perfectly with her retro look. She rocked a wavy hairstyle with huge hoop earrings to complete her look.

For a fashionable street-style look

Pooja Hegde paired her co-ord orange crop top with high waisted orange trousers. She let her hair loose with minimum accessories. To complete her look, the actor chose a floral printed knee- length overcoat as well as grey pumps to match her stylish avatar.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor's Son Grooves On Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma'; Pooja Hegde Pours In Love

Promo Image courtesy: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.