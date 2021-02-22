Pooja Hegde Attends Her Brother's Convocation; Congratulates Him On Becoming A Doctor

Indian film actor Pooja Hegde, on Sunday, took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a post as a token of appreciation for her brother Rishabh. Interestingly, she shared two pictures, presumably, from the convocation of her brother. While Pooja sported a yellow checkered co-ord dress, Rishabh wore a black coloured academic gown, including a mortarboard. Instagramming the slideshow, Hegde wrote, "Couldn’t choose one so uploading both! Congratulations".

The 30-year-old actor further added, "Years of studying all those fat books with fine print has resulted in you being able to fix those wobbly bones of mine! Yeyyy!". As she concluded her caption with a bone emoji, she added a few hashtags, which read, "orthopaedic surgeon" and "Haddi ka Doctor". Scroll down to take a look at Pooja's picture-post for brother Rishabh.

Pooja congratulates her brother:

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post managed to garner more than 640k double-taps; and is still counting. While a section of fans went gaga over the duo, many extended wishes for her brother in the comments section. One-word compliments such as "adorable", "beautiful", "amazing" and "gorgeous", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box.

A peek into Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde's family members often receive virtual love from the actor. A couple of days back, the Housefull 4 actor had written a heartfelt post for her mother along with a photo. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sharing a side hug. It was Pooja's mother's birthday.

The caption read, "Hey mom,can’t express how much you mean to me, I wish I was a poet or something, that way I could at least try to put it in words...but I’m not..so I’m just gonna do my best to make you feel loved instead. Happy Birthday Mom / hope to make you proud of me and fulfil all your dreams".

On the professional front, she was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released in 2020. The film was an instant hit. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming romantic drama film Radhe Shyam, in which she will romance Prabhas. Meanwhile, she will also share the screen space with Akhil Akkineni in the romantic comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor.

