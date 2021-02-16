Pooja Hegde Enjoys A Monday Afternoon Nap In Mumbai, Fans React To The Picture

Pooja Hegde is making the most of her Monday afternoon as she posts a picture of herself taking an afternoon nap. The actress who has established a massive fan base in the South has landed in Mumbai for the shooting of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Just me, succumbing to the afternoon nap”. Pooja Hegde is seen wearing orange track pants along with a sleeveless black top with white straps. Check out the post and what fans reacted to her 'afternoon nap'.

Credits: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde will star in the upcoming Telugu drama film Radhe Shyam which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also has Prabhas as the romantic lead. On February 14, Pooja, Prabhas and the film-makers took to social media to release the first teaser of the film. The short teaser shows a crowded railway station in a dreamy landscape. Prabhas's Vikramaditya jumps and utters a few sentences in Italian but Pooja Hegde's Prerana royally ignores him. Later, we see Prerana asking Vikramaditya if he's a 'Romeo'. Vikramaditya says, "No, Romeo died for love. But, I don't have any such plans." Sharing the teaser in four languages on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam.. #Valentines DaywithRS".

More on Radhe Shyam's plot and cast

Radhe Shyam is touted to be an epic love story set in the backdrop of Europe. While Prabhas is assumed to play the role of a fortune teller, Pooja will reportedly play a princess, but there is no official confirmation to the description of their characters. The shooting of Radhe Shyam was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the shoot in December 2020 and is on the verge of wrapping film soon. Radhe Shyam features an ensemble cast including Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Pooja Hegde upcoming movies

While Radhe Shyam will see Pooja Hegde romancing with Prabhas, the film will hit the screens on July 30th. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is also waiting for the release of her film with Akhil Akkineni titled Most Eligible Bachelor. She will be next seen in Acharya, alongside Ram Charan. In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Cirkus.

