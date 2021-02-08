Pooja Hegde's 'delayed Flight' Becomes Reason For Fans To Go 'Wow', See Pic

On Feb 7, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture waiting at the airport. As mentioned in the caption, the actor's flight was delayed and so she made a quick stop at the coffee shop. Sharing this post on social media, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Delayed flight makes space for a quick lemonade run". Take a look at Pooja Hegde's photos.

Pooja Hegde's delayed flight 'makes space' for lemonade

In the above Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shared a series of two pictures. While in the first image the star was seen sipping her drink, in the second one, she simply posed with her lemonade. The Radhe Shyam actor's airport look was casual yet stylish. She stunned in a crop white tee that was layered with a multi-coloured linning shirt. She paired the top ensemble with grey jogger pants. Pooja Hegde also sported a pair of white sport sneakers. She accessorised her look with rectangular tinted glasses.

Fans' reactions

Pooja Hegde's fans and followers went gaga over the actor's airport look. One of the users commented, "WaO stylish pooja". Another fan added, "What stunners look like". Other fan comments included "cute", "beautiful", "awesome", "stunning" and others. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Allu Arjun. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action drama flick also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. Pooja Hegde has bagged four films for her upcoming projects.

The superstar will be next seen in the romantic comedy film, Most Eligible Bachelor. It stars Akhil Akkineni opposite Pooja. The latter also boats the cast ensemble of Radhe Shyam. This film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and also stars Prabhas. Pooja Hegde has also bagged films like Cirkus and Acharya.

