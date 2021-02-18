Pooja Hegde Splurges On A Lavish Sea-facing Apartment In Bandra

Pooja Hegde, known for her works in Hindi and Telugu flicks, recently bought a stylish 3 BHK home in Bandra. The house is reported to have a sea-facing view and it is the first house that she has purchased on her own. Read on to know more about Pooja Hegde's house:

Also read | Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde's Romantic Track Gulabi Guche Out Now

Also read | Pooja Hegde Muses She Is #inthezone Where "music Just Hits Different"; See Pic

Pooja Hegde buys a stylish home in Bandra

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has revealed that Pooja Hegde's house is sea-facing and a view of the Mumbai Skyline. Pooja has personally looked into the home and has involved herself with designing the interiors as well. In spite of the fact that she was shooting for her South Indian films, she always managed to make time to supervise the developments of her new home. She has chosen this location as it is closer to her parent's place and it will the first time that she is going to live alone.

The actor's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often pictures from her vacation diaries on Instagram. She also uploads pictures from her workout session as well wherein she is seen performing yoga as well. Her family also makes it to her Instagram feed.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies

She is going to be seen in a romantic drama film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas. It is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and set in the 1970s Europe. Pooja also took to her Instagram to share the trailer of the film and announced that the movie will hit theatres on July 30, 2021. She also is going to be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in the romantic comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie is directed by Bhaskar and is slated to receive a theatrical release on June 19, 2021. A romantic track from the movie Gulabi Guche was released recently as well.

In Bollywood, she is going to star alongside Ranveer Singh in a period comedy film titled Cirkus. The movie is being directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Vijay Patkar. Some of the most popular of Pooja Hegde's movies are Mohenjo Daro, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also read | Pooja Hegde Enjoys A Monday Afternoon Nap In Mumbai, Fans React To The Picture

Also read | Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfill All Her Dreams"

Image courtesy: @hegdepooja Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.