'Wear A Mask': Assam Police Shares Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Sham' Poster

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been trending ever since Prabhas unveiled the poster of his upcoming film. The poster was receiving much love from fans and critics alike. However, Assam police had a message for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as they did not seem very happy with the actions of the actors.

Assam police asks Radhe Shyam actors to 'wear a mask'

Assam Police took to their social media handle and wrote a message for the actors of the upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The Assam police asked them to wear masks amidst the pandemic. Moreover, they also posted a photoshopped picture of the actors where they were seen wearing masks. Check out the tweet below.

Read Also | Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'

Fans react

As soon as the post went up on social media, it went viral and attracted the fans of the actors. Netizens flooded the post with their reactions and comments. Several fans praised the creativity of the Nagaonpolice and appreciated them for spreading an important message. Several other fans repeated the message of ‘wear a mask’. There were some fans who shared the tweet further in order to spread the message and urged people to wear a mask during the pandemic. Check out some of the tweets below.

Wow Sir Extremely Awesome & the Picture is carrying truly an Unique Msg to all. Highly appreciate such Creativity,🙏 #Radheshyam #Prabhas — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 10, 2020

Wear mask#RadheShyam — Darling Ki Fan Girl (@DarlingKiFanGi1) July 10, 2020

Read Also | Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'second Look Of Kanche'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam details

Reportedly, Radhe Shyam is made on a humongous budget. While the lead actors in the movie are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also has Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the VFX Producer was Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa was the one involved with its cinematography and the film's production designer is Raveendar. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi is also involved with the film's production.

Earlier, the production house of the film, UV Creations' Pramod shared in a statement, "It’s an exciting moment for all of us to bring the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from our next project, Radheshyam. It’s always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas. We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho which received a great response from everyone”.

Read Also | Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'Surreal'

Read Also | Ram Charan Uploads A Post-workout Pic; Captions 'head Says Gym, Heart Says Hmm'

Image: Assam Police twitter, Prabhas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.