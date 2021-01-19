Pooja Hegde Celebrates 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot Wrap Up With A Cake; See Pic

Indian actor Pooja Hegde who was currently filming for her upcoming movies, recently shared an adorable pic from Radhe Shyam set. She has recently wrapped up her shooting schedule for the big-budget Prabhas starrer movie Radhe Shyam. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor celebrated the moment with a cake and shared it with her fans. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Aashka Goradia Hugs Her Legs In New Post; Shows Off Her Yoga Skills

Pooja Hegde's post from 'Radhe Shyam' set

Actor Pooja Hegde, who will feature opposite Tollywood actor Prabhas in the multilingual movie Radhe Shyam, shared a post a few hours ago, stating that she has wrapped up filming for the movie. She captioned her post stating "Cake will always be the answer. The question is irrelevant. #WrapUpCake #RadheShyam." Pooja Hegde has a series of the movie to be released in 2021, and she has been posting behind the scenes pics from her film shoots on her social media.

ALSO READ| If You Loved Jasmin Bhasin's Stint In 'Naagin 4', Here Are Her Other Shows To Watch Next

Comments at Pooja Hegde's recent Instagram post from Radhe Shyam set:

Image credits: Pooja Hegde Instagram

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde had shared a video called 'beats of Radhe Shyam' which showcased the essence of the whole movie. She also shared a few posters from her film featuring her and Prabhas' look earlier as well. The filming of this big-budgeted movie has been done in Europe as well as India.

'Radhe Shyam' cast & plot

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic-drama film which has been scheduled for 2021. The film is being directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar while the story has been drafted by Hussain Dalal. Radhe Shyam cast includes actors like Prabhas, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations. It is a multi-lingual film which has been fuelling a lot of excitement among fans.

The film's plot has not been revealed as of yet, as the filmmakers are yet to reveal the trailer of the movie, but according to the short video that was shared by the filmmakers, the movie is going to be a big-budgeted romantic story set in Europe.

The lead actor Prabhas would also be seen in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from this, he will also star in Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan as well as in an untitled film opposite Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone. While Pooja Hegde would be sharing the screen space with Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor which will also be a romantic drama.

ALSO READ| Mandy Moore Strikes An Adorable Pic As She Shows Off Her Bump In Maternity Photo Shoot

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff's First Instagram Reel Shows A Glimpse Of His Aerial Cartwheel On 'Casanova'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.