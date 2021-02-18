Pooja Hegde's Net Worth As She Buys A New Sea-facing Apartment In Bandra

Pooja Hegde has worked with some of the biggest names both in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry and her movies have been some of the highest grossers. The Mohenjo Daro actor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Cirkus with co-star Ranveer Singh has bought a new apartment in Bandra. Here is everything you need to know about Pooja Hegde's net worth and upcoming projects.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Net Worth Proves She Reigns Bollywood & Tollywood With Back-to-back Hits

Pooja Hegde's net worth

According to a report by IMW Buzz, the Mugamoodi actor has a net worth of $2.5 million (approximately 19 crores) as of 2020. Other than being a part of several big-budget films in both the South Indian film industry and Bollywood, Hegde also has several brand endorsements in her kitty. The actor recently bought a new sea-facing apartment in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai, according to Pinkvilla.

A source close to the development of the new house stated that it is a 3 BHK apartment facing the sea with a view of Mumbai Skyline. He further added that Pooja has personally looked into the house herself from interior designing to selecting materials and supervision whenever possible. It was also mentioned that Pooja Hegde's new home's location is close to her parent's house which is why she narrowed down on it. The source concluded by saying that this will be Pooja's first time staying alone without her parents.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Says 'make Love, Not War' As She Flaunts Her Guitar At Home; See Post

Pooja Hegde on work front

On the work front, she is currently shooting for the Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh at a studio in Mumbai. Towards the second half of this year, Pooja will star in a social comedy, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is all set for the release of Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic entertainer Jaan, opposite superstar Prabhas. If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film will also star Pooja Hegde. Hegde's Bollywood films include Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. Pooja made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film, Mugamoodi, in 2012, and before that, she was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Shares Cute Childhood Pic With Brother Rishabh; Says 'The Yin To My Yang'

Also Read | Director Teja Conducts Online Audition To Find Fresh Talent For His Forthcoming Films

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde Official Instagram Account

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.