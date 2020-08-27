Pooja Hegde Draws Fitness Inspiration From 'supermom' Who Can Do A 'handstand On Her Own'

South heartthrob Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actors of the film fraternity. However, she recently, took to her Instagram revealing the source from where she derives her ‘inspiration’. The Housefull 4 actor gave all the credit behind her chiselled body to her ‘supermom’ in the shared IG story on Thursday, August 27.

Pooja Hegde’s ‘Supermom’

Apparently, Pooja woke up to see her mother Lata Hegde performing an intensive workout session all by herself today. In the video shared by the actor, Pooja’s mom can be seen doing a handstand. According to the South Indian actor, watching her mother’s enthusiasm has evoked Pooja to up her fitness game. Her story also features the actor thanking her ‘supermom’ for ‘inspiring’ her towards fitness always.

When you wake up in the morning and see your mother do a handstand all on her own, you know it’s time to get your shit together. #Supermom Thank you for inspiring me mommie.

Speaking about fitness, Pooja Hegde has always been at the forefront when it comes to encouraging her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram page is filled with workout posts and videos which includes everything from stretching to Yoga. In one of her previous post, Pooja is stretching on a treadmill sporting a neon athleisure. With one leg stretched on the table and other on the ground, she had raised her hands upward while the camera captured her.

In another post, the actor can be seen flaunting her flexibility as she performs yoga. Striking an upside-down pose, Pooja narrated how yoga strengthens muscles and helps one connect with themselves on a deeper level. Take a look at it here:

Be it pilates or spin kick, Pooja never fails to give her fans major fitness goals. On the work front, she was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun. Now, the actor has several interesting projects lined up. She will next star alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas in Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni.

