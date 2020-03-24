Pooja Hegde's Memorable South Indian Films That You Must Watch

Bollywood Actress Pooja Hegde has not only taken over social media but also happens to rule over the southern film industries of India. Pooja Hegde has given her fans many memorable South Indian films. Pooja Hegde's movies that are widely popular include not just Bollywood films like Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4, etc but also South Indian films like Mugamoodi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and more. Read on to know Pooja Hegde's history with the southern film industries of India.

READ:Pooja Hegde Enjoys Delicious Food, Says She'll Be Chubby When She Comes Out Of Quarantine

Pooja Hegde's history with the southern film industries of India

READ:Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

1) Mugamoodi

Pooja Hegde's movies from South India that are popular include one of her Tamil films titled Mugamoodi. The film revolves around the life of Bruce who is unable to get money using his martial arts skills. Directed by Mysskin, the film released in 2012.

READ:Pooja Hegde And Priyadarshi Self Quarantine After 'Prabhas 20' Georgia Schedule

2) Gaddalakonda Ganesh

This is one of Pooja's recent films. The film released in 2019 and made quite some news. The film is based on the life of a filmmaker who puts his and his friend's life in danger as he endeavors to do more research for his movie by following a dangerous gangster.

READ:Pooja Hegde Gets Her 'goof Mode' On As She Was Made To Wait On The Movie Sets, Watch Video

3) Duvvada Jagannadham

This is another Telegu film of Pooja. The film comes under the action and thriller genre. One must watch this one for the quirky storyline and cinematography. Here's the trailer of the film:

READ:Pooja Hegde Poses Wearing A Mask As She Leaves For The Shoot Of Her Next With Prabhas

4) Oka Laila Kosam

This is a love story where Pooja Hegde plays the main protagonist. The film centers around the life of Nandana who rejects the love-struck Karthik but unknown to them, their match was already arranged by their parents. Nandana is not able to refuse her father and agrees while Karthik later tries to win her over. This is a must-watch for romance lovers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.