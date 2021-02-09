Pooja Hegde Muses She Is #inthezone Where "music Just Hits Different"; See Pic

'Pooja Hegde is an eminent Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Mohenjo Daro alongside Hritik Roshan in 2016. The actor who has a massive fan following with 12.7 million users following her on Instagram, often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently she took to Instagram to share a candid picture of herself after getting lost in the music.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram post

Pooja Hegde's photos mostly give a personal appeal and she is not afraid to share her candid moments with her fans. Last night Pooja took to Instagram and posted a candid black and white picture of her in which she was seen enjoying music. In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed with her eyes closed and it looked like the actor was really transported in the "magic". She captioned the picture ”Music just hits different” with a music key emoticon and few hashtags that said ‘transported’, ‘candid’, ‘magic’ and ‘in the zone’. Check out the post on Pooja Hegde's Instagram-

Fan’s reaction to Pooja Hegde’s photo

Her followers were mesmerized by her candid look and were in awe of her love for music and the post went on to get more than 370k likes and 1k comments. American author R M drake commented “Music is everything” with red hearts. Her fans who were so in love with her look, left many comments with fire, red hearts, and heart eyes emoticons to illustrate their love for the actor. Check out the comments on Pooja Hegde’s photo-

Fun with Cirkus Cast

Pooja Hegde is currently busy with the shoot of Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film Cirkus in Mumbai. The film will feature Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his career, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads. Last week Pooja took to Instagram and shared a cheerful group photo from the celebrations of Varun Sharma's birthday on the set of Cirkus. The other cast members including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jacquline Fernandes, and the director Rohit Shetty were seen in the photo with delightful smiles. Check out the post on Pooja Hegde's Instagram-

Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Works

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Allu Arjun, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde will soon be seen starring in an exciting rom-com named Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni this year. Written and directed by Bhaskar, the film is set to release on June 10, 2021. She will also be starring in a multi-lingual Indian film with Bahubali fame Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Image Credit: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

