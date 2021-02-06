Pooja Hegde's Week At A Glance: Movie Release Date And Co-actor's Birthday Celebration

Pooja Hegde is an eminent Indian actor who has bagged notable roles mainly in Telugu and Hindi films over the past years. The actor loves taking to her social media to share details about her life with her fans. And, it seems like Pooja had a rather eventful week with several things happening on her work fronts. From posing in a beautiful designer ethnic outfit to celebrating her co-actor Varun Sharma's birthday on the set of a film, she seems to have been on her toes this last week.

Posing in Anita Dongre

On January 31, 2021, Pooja took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in Indian traditional attire. The actor rocked a beautifully detailed and bedazzled purple long kurta with matching fitted bottoms. She added a pair of matching golden juttis with intricate mirror work, and a set of long dangling golden earrings that perfectly tied the look together. Pooja Hegde's Instagram followers were beyond appreciative of this look and did not fail to make it evident. They complimented her and showered her with lovely comments in the comment section too.

Pooja Hegde's Movie Release Date Confirmed

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen starring in an exciting rom-com named Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021. She will be cast opposite Akhil Akkineni in a lead role. And the much-anticipated makers and the team of the film finally announced its release date on February 3, 2021. Pooja shared a poster of Most Eligible Bachelor which stated the release date as June 19, 2021. Fans were delighted at the confirmation of release date of this Pooja-Akhil's Telugu romantic comedy and shared their excitement for it in the comment section.

Celebration of Varun Sharma's birthday

Pooja, who is currently working on an upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, celebrated the birthday of one of her co-actors on the set of the film. On February 4, 2021, Pooja shared a very jolly group photo from the celebrations of Varun Sharma's birthday on the set of their upcoming film Cirkus. Other prominent actors such as Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan were also seen in the photo along with director Rohit Shetty.

While Pooja and Jacqueline rocked pastel-coloured attires, the men matched each other in all-black and denim outfits. Everyone appeared elated as they celebrated Varun Sharma's birthday. Pooja's birthday post for Varun was very well received by their followers. Fans sent in countless emojis on her post while the actors looked dashing and stylish as they shared a good laugh with each other.

